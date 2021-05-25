Royal Mail, Restaurant Group pull FTSE 250 higher
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, with industrial software company Aveva adding 4.3% after saying the business environment had improved in most of its major markets, giving it confidence about the year ahead. However, gains on the index were limited as a stronger pound weighed on large dollar-earning consumer staple companies including British American Tobacco, Diageo and Imperial Brands.
London's FTSE 250 index rose on Tuesday, helped by gains in Restaurant Group and Royal Mail, while a jump in Aveva Group kept the FTSE 100 index afloat. The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%. Restaurant Group jumped 3% after the Frankie & Benny's owner said sales were recovering nicely as Britons stepped out to dine after the lifting of lockdowns.
Royal Mail climbed 4.3% after Peel Hunt upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold". The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.1%, with industrial software company Aveva adding 4.3% after saying the business environment had improved in most of its major markets, giving it confidence about the year ahead.
However, gains on the index were limited as a stronger pound weighed on large dollar-earning consumer staple companies including British American Tobacco, Diageo and Imperial Brands.
