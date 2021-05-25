Ukrainian airlines not allowed to transit through Belarus airspace - minister
25-05-2021
Ukrainian airlines are not allowed to transit through Belarus airspace, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.
Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Ukraine would ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports.
"This means that it will not be possible to fly from an airport of Ukraine to an airport of Belarus and Ukrainian airlines to transit through the Belarus airspace," Kuleba said in a statement.
