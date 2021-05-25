Left Menu

Ukrainian airlines not allowed to transit through Belarus airspace - minister

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:02 IST
Ukrainian airlines not allowed to transit through Belarus airspace - minister
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian airlines are not allowed to transit through Belarus airspace, Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said Ukraine would ban flights to and from Belarus from Wednesday and prevent passengers arriving from Belarus from passing through its airports.

"This means that it will not be possible to fly from an airport of Ukraine to an airport of Belarus and Ukrainian airlines to transit through the Belarus airspace," Kuleba said in a statement.

