Austria banning direct flights from Britain, news agency APA reports
Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:05 IST
Austria is again banning direct flights from Britain, the Austrian news agency APA reported on Tuesday.
Previous such bans have been imposed because of high numbers of coronavirus infections or cases of a particular variant of the virus.
