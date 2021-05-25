Left Menu

Triumph drives in new Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the updated version of Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh ex-showroom.The 2021 Bonneville Bobber comes with enhanced engine performance, technology and equipment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:52 IST
Triumph drives in new Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

British premium motorcycle brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it has launched the updated version of Bonneville Bobber in India priced at Rs 11.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2021 Bonneville Bobber comes with enhanced engine performance, technology and equipment. ''The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among Indian customers and due to this we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of one year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal,'' Triumph Motorcycles India Business Head Shoeb Farooq said in a statement.

With the launch of the Bobber, the company's classic line-up now has an overall of nine motorcycles including three special editions which, by far is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900 cc up to a 1,200 cc platform, he added.

The new Bobber comes powered with Triumph's latest generation Bonneville 1,200 cc engine which generates a peak power of 78PS.

The 2021 Bobber also exceeds EURO 5 requirements, giving lower emissions than the previous generation, and improved fuel economy, the company noted.

Riding distance is also enhanced by the new, larger, 12 litre fuel tank which gives up to 33 per cent more range, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021