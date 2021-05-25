Polish airline LOT will not fly in Belarus airspace
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 13:56 IST
Polish airline LOT will not fly in Belarus airspace and has suspended flights to the capital Minsk, the company's press office said on Tuesday, confirming a report from state-run news agency PAP.
"Due to the situation in Belarus LOT has suspended connections to Minsk and has found alternative routes for flights crossing Belarusian airspace," a representative of the press office told Reuters by telephone.
