LTI launches operational technology transformation solution with ServiceNow

Larsen & Toubro Infotech(LTI) has launched ServiceNow-based operational technology management solution for the manufacturing industry.

The solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) service management, the technology consulting and digital solutions company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The solution leverages LTIs tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a ''scalable and secure'' solution for manufacturing operations using the 'Now Platform', it said.

''This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices'', the statement said.

The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity, it was stated.PTI RS BN BALA BN BALA

