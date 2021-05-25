Left Menu

LTI launches operational technology transformation solution with ServiceNow

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-05-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 14:02 IST
LTI launches operational technology transformation solution with ServiceNow
  • Country:
  • India

Larsen & Toubro Infotech(LTI) has launched ServiceNow-based operational technology management solution for the manufacturing industry.

The solution aims to address the latent demand of the industry to have digital workflows for Operational Transformation (OT) service management, the technology consulting and digital solutions company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The solution leverages LTIs tech and domain expertise along with digital workflow enabling capabilities of ServiceNow, to deliver a ''scalable and secure'' solution for manufacturing operations using the 'Now Platform', it said.

''This will help manufacturers embrace the concept of OT Management, in addition to IT Service Management (ITSM) practices'', the statement said.

The solution also secures critical infrastructure from potential external threats and attacks, by helping ensure the foundational elements of OT cybersecurity, it was stated.PTI RS BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021