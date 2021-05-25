Sonalika Sets up PSA Oxygen Plant at St. Stephen's Hospital to Support India's Fight Against COVID-19

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India’s fastest growing tractor brand, Sonalika Tractors has always been at the forefront in delivering farm prosperity as well as build a healthy society in the country. As the new harsh wave of corona has again bought back the testing times for all, Sonalika is leaving no stone unturned in safeguarding Indian citizens and remains committed to aid efforts that are aimed at combating the pandemic.

In a bid to support India’s fight against COVID-19, Sonalika has pledged to extend vital support to the on-going relief efforts at the St. Stephen’s Hospital Patients Welfare Society, New Delhi. The hospital is making every possible effort in supporting the needy COVID-19 patients during the current challenging times and therefore, Sonalika is supporting the hospital to set up a PSA oxygen plant. Sharing his views on the company’s commitment to support the society, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Tractors, said, “Difficult times demand collaborative and extraordinary efforts from all. There is a pressing need to step up the relief efforts and support the healthcare system to save everyone possible during these challenging times. By setting up a new oxygen plant at the St. Stephen’s hospital in New Delhi, we have initiated a revolution and are calling every business family or industrialist to come forward and adopt a hospital in the country. Our dedicated efforts such as setting up oxygen plants at each hospital in India, we can ensure that we don’t have more fatalities due to oxygen shortage. Setting up oxygen plant at every hospital in India is a daunting task but not an impossible one. Taking such unprecedented initiative, we have set an example in the society that how our collaborative efforts will allow our country to be better prepared for future challenges. Sonalika remains committed to support the society in combating the crisis and has been associated with St. Stephen’s hospital since the beginning of pandemic last year. The hospital has been sparing no effort in supporting the needy patients while saving lives. Sonalika has extended vital support to St. Stephen’s hospital from time to time from the start of pandemic in 2020, with an estimated cumulative contribution of Rs. 1.6 cr., including the upcoming oxygen plant. Everyone’s health is of prime importance and we must act now to safeguard humanity in every way possible.” Image: St. Stephen's Hospital PWR PWR

