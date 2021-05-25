Three killed in road crashes in UP's Ghazipur

Three people were killed in two separate road accidents in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Both the accidents took place on Monday, they said.

Advertisement

Suryajit Rajbhar (19) and his nephew Pintu Rajbhar (16), were going to attend a wedding when a truck hit their motorcycle near Shahninda market in Mohammadabad, police said, adding both died on the spot.

In the other accident, motorcycle-borne businessman Manoj Jaiswal (50) was killed on the Ghazipur–Varanasi road after being hit by a truck when he was returning home in Varanasi. The accident took place near Audihar market in Saidpur area, police said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy and further investigations are on, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)