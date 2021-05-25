Left Menu

Jewellery exporters seek clarification on exemption from mandatory hallmarking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:47 IST
Jewellery exporters seek clarification on exemption from mandatory hallmarking
  • Country:
  • India

Gems and jewellery exporters body GJEPC on Tuesday said it has sought clarification from the government on certain issues pertaining to exports under the mandatory hallmarking provisions.

The Centre on Monday further extended the deadline for mandatory hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts by a fortnight till June 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GJEPC (Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council) said while the hallmarking order excludes exporters, the authorities should explicitly clarify that jewellers having transactions only in the export stream are completely excluded from the purview of this order.

GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said operational challenges brought on by the fact that all exporters maintain common inventory for both export and domestic streams. The storing of fully manufactured specified gold articles should not require compliance with the hallmarking provisions, except prior to the domestic sale, he said.

K Srinivasan, Convener, Gold Panel, GJEPC said: “As Indian hallmarked articles do not have acceptance outside India, any legal interpretation that requires an exporter to comply with the hallmarking provisions wholly or partially, will increase the transaction costs in the export stream, making gem and jewellery exports unviable”.

The purchases made by foreign buyers at domestic exhibitions are tantamount to export sales and should therefore be outside the purview of the hallmarking order, Srinivasan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021