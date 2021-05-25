Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals posts Rs 54.26 cr net profit for Mar quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:53 IST
Bajaj Electricals posts Rs 54.26 cr net profit for Mar quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

It had registered a net loss of Rs 81 lakh in the January-March period of the previous financial year.

The company's total revenue from operations in January-March 2021 stood at Rs 1,258.47, down 3.24 per cent as against Rs 1,300.66 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its consumer products segment has earned a total revenue of Rs 975 crore as against Rs 747 crore a year ago, a growth of 30.6 per cent.

Bajaj Electricals' EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) segment has achieved a total revenue of Rs 283 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal as against Rs 554 crore, a decline of 48.9 per cent over a year ago.

Bajaj Electricals Chairman and Managing Director Shekhar Bajaj said that the consumer products business has delivered a strong performance in this quarter, despite a sharp rise in commodity prices and a weakening of overall demand sentiment.

''Our EPC segment has further reduced its loss, while continuing to focus on execution and working capital.

''On a full-year basis, despite it being a pandemic-impacted year, we have delivered strongly to our overall strategy in line with our long-term vision,'' he added.

In a separate filing, Bajaj Electricals said its board of directors has considered and approved the scheme of merger by absorption of Starlite Lighting Ltd with it and their respective shareholders.

The scheme is subject to the necessary statutory and regulatory approvals, including nod from the National Company Law Tribunal, the shareholders and creditors of each of the companies.

Bajaj Electricals' shares fell 1.35 per cent to close at Rs 1,123 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021