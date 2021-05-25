Moscow denies four Russians got off diverted flight in Minsk
Russia said on Tuesday that Sofia Sapega was the only Russian citizen on board the diverted Ryanair flight who got off the plane in Minsk instead of flying onto Vilnius and that she was detained along with Belarusian blogger Roman Protasevich.
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova denied reports that four Russian nationals got off the plane in Minsk. She said the others apart from Sapega were Belarusian and Greek nationals.
