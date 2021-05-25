Uniqlo's parent company commits Rs 22 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India

Fast Retailing Co Ltd, the parent company of Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo on Tuesday said it will provide support worth Rs 22 crore (around USD 3 million) towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India.

Fast Retailing will donate Rs 10 crore to two NGOs - GiveIndia and the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

In addition to that, plans are underway to provide over six lakh Uniqlo AIRism masks to frontline workers, said a statement from the Japanese global fashion retailer.

This support is for the people affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 in India, the statement added.

''Fast Retailing is committed to helping the people of India, especially at this critical time. This is an emergency that requires global solidarity, and we hope that our contribution will support the immediate needs of those on the ground and help put the country on track to recovery,'' said Fast Retailing Chairman, President and CEO Tadashi Yanai.

GiveIndia will utilise funds for providing necessary medical equipment as oxygen concentrators and to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in critical states, as well as providing cash relief for the families of the deceased.

Akshaya Patra Foundation will provide cooked meals and dry ration supplies to low-income daily wage workers, impacted by the surge of COVID-19.

Uniqlo opened its first store in India in October 2019 in Delhi, and now operates six stores in the country.

Uniqlo, which is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, operates more than 2,200 stores in 25 markets including Japan.

