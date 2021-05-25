Transformers & Rectifiers posts consolidated net profit of Rs 6.6 crore in March quarter

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.6 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Its consolidated net profit in 2020-21 rose to Rs 7.63 crore from Rs 1.05 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in 2020-21 rose to Rs 751.68 crore from Rs 716.80 crore in 2019-20.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent i.e. Rs. 0.10 (Rupees Ten Paisa) per equity share to all the existing shareholders subject to the approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Promoters of the company have waived their Dividend Right under option to Shareholder to waived right to receive the dividend for the financial year 2020-21 pursuant Article 140 of AoA of the company, it added PTI KKS KKS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)