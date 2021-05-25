Left Menu

Transformers & Rectifiers posts consolidated net profit of Rs 6.6 crore in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 16:39 IST
Transformers & Rectifiers posts consolidated net profit of Rs 6.6 crore in March quarter
  • Country:
  • India

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.6 crore in the March quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2020, stated in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated net profit in 2020-21 rose to Rs 7.63 crore from Rs 1.05 crore in 2019-20.

Total income in 2020-21 rose to Rs 751.68 crore from Rs 716.80 crore in 2019-20.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 10 per cent i.e. Rs. 0.10 (Rupees Ten Paisa) per equity share to all the existing shareholders subject to the approval of Shareholder at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Promoters of the company have waived their Dividend Right under option to Shareholder to waived right to receive the dividend for the financial year 2020-21 pursuant Article 140 of AoA of the company, it added PTI KKS KKS SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021