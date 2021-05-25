Left Menu

GE T&D suspends operations at Tamil Nadu units again

GE TD India on Tuesday said it has again temporarily closed operations at manufacturing facilities at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu after imposition of additional lockdown restrictions in the state amid the pandemic. The company had suspended operations at its facilities in Tamil Nadu on May 10 following the lockdown restrictions announcement by the state government.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:03 IST
GE T&D suspends operations at Tamil Nadu units again
  • Country:
  • India

GE T&D India on Tuesday said it has again temporarily closed operations at manufacturing facilities at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur in Tamil Nadu after imposition of additional lockdown restrictions in the state amid the pandemic. The company had suspended operations at its facilities in Tamil Nadu on May 10 following the lockdown restrictions announcement by the state government. The operations were resumed on May 19 at these facilities. Now, the lockdown restrictions are extended till May 31 in the state. ''After additional Lockdown restrictions imposed by Tamil Nadu Government in relation to Covid-19 pandemic, the Company has again temporarily closed operations at its manufacturing facilities situated in the State of Tamil Nadu at Padappai, Pallavaram and Hosur until the lockdown restrictions are lifted or until further notice,'' a BSE filing said.

GE T&D India has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products and related services, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021