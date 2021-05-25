Left Menu

UKIBC welcomes launch of UK govt's business consultation in preparation for FTA with India

The consultation, launched by UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss, will capture the views of businesses in the UK ahead of FTA free trade agreement negotiations which could start as early as autumn 2021, the council said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:14 IST
UKIBC welcomes launch of UK govt's business consultation in preparation for FTA with India
  • Country:
  • India

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) on Tuesday hailed the launch of the UK government's 14-week business consultation in preparation for FTA negotiations with India. The consultation, launched by UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liz Truss, will capture the views of businesses in the UK ahead of FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations which could start as early as autumn 2021, the council said in a statement. UKIBC Chair Richard Heald said the voice of business will be crucial for successful trade negotiations. ''Businesses are enthusiastic about the opportunities presented by the possibility of a comprehensive UK-India Free Trade Agreement. Business and the UKIBC will play their parts,'' he added. The export of goods and services, investment and employment between the UK and India binds the two countries together and produces innovation and excellence for the benefit of both populations, UKIBC said. ''It is also hugely encouraging that lowering or removing current tariffs such as those of up to 150 per cent on whisky and up to 125 per cent on automotive have been highlighted as objectives of the ETP (enhanced trade partnership) and FTA negotiations,'' the council said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021