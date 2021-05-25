Hindustan Zinc Hands Over 500 Oxygen Concentrators to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan in Fight Against COVID

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India – Business Wire India • Oxygen concentrators given in a virtual program in the presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot and Chairman Vedanta, Shri Anil Agarwal • The first tranche of 200 oxygen concentrators were further distributed across key districts of Rajasthan • Company has invested over Rs 28 crores in COVID-19 relief efforts in the state in the last few weeks to battle the 2nd wave of pandemic Hindustan Zinc (HZL), a Vedanta Group company has always been at the forefront to support community and government in the fight against COVID-19. In continuation of its efforts to meet the shortage of Oxygen in hospitals of Rajasthan, the company has gone a step further and especially imported and brought 500 oxygen concentrators for the state.

The Oxygen Concentrators were handed over to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Rajasthan – Shri Ashok Gehlot by Hindustan Zinc in a virtual program in the presence of Vedanta Group Chairman – Shri. Anil Agarwal, Vedanta CEO – Shri. Sunil Duggal and Hindustan Zinc CEO – Shri. Arun Misra.

During the ceremony, the first tranche of 200 Oxygen concentrators were also given to the district administrations of Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand and Udaipur. These Oxygen concentrators will help those whose saturation levels range between 88-92 during the time of respiratory distress. It could be one of the solutions to the short supply of oxygen beds in hospitals or outside hospitals.

Link to the LIVE Event from Rajasthan CM - राज्य के 5 जिलों में ऑक्सीजन कंसन्ट्रेटर का वर्चुअल वितरण कार्यक्रम - YouTube Speaking on the occasion, Hon’ble CM of Rajasthan, Shri Ashok Gehlot said “I appreciate the support that Vedanta has been providing under the leadership of Anil Agarwal ji. In today's circumstances, the coronavirus infection situation in the state has been controlled to a great extent with the joint efforts of government and private sectors like Hindustan Zinc and Cairn. These 500 concentrators, oxygen plant & cylinders, vaccination van, hospitals and medical equipment provided to us by you & your team for the communities in the time of need will aid in our fight against this pandemic. I am also happy to know that you would want to volunteer in helping us to conduct a vaccination drive in Rajasthan. We are looking forward to continue working closely with you & your team.” Shri. Anil Agarwal - Chairman Vedanta Resources said, “I am deeply concerned about the impact that the second wave of Covid-19 has created in our lives and around us. Vedanta group stands firmly with our people and the government in these difficult times and we are committed to extending all our support across the nation in this fight against the pandemic. Rajasthan has always been extremely close to my heart and through Hindustan Zinc and Cairn India, we will continue to ensure that oxygen and hospital beds are made available and supplied on priority from our units to the administration. Our teams on-ground will continue to extend aid to the state, and I believe that we will collectively overcome this crisis.” Mr. Sunil Duggal, Group CEO & Chief Safety Officer, Vedanta, said, “We are supporting all state & district administrations during these challenging times. In Rajasthan, we are confident that with the setting up of the oxygen plant, supply of oxygen concentrators, setting up Covid care facilities, Hindustan Zinc will be helpful in easing the pressure on existing resources and lend a hand to saving precious lives. We stand in solidarity with the Hon. CM’s efforts during this second wave of the pandemic.” Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Misra, CEO Hindustan Zinc said, “We at Hindustan Zinc have been actively supporting the state government and our local communities across Rajasthan with various COVID relief measures that include providing an insulated vaccination van, medical equipment, RTPCR testing machines, regular sensitization & sanitization of villages, building multi-bed, fully equipped field hospitals and a continuous supply of both liquid oxygen as well as refilling O2 cylinders. We believe that together we can overcome this pandemic and these oxygen concentrators will bring further relief to patients in their fight against COVID-19.” Since the 2nd wave of pandemic, Hindustan Zinc has spent over Rs 28 crores to ensure COVID-19 relief for the people. The company has set up an oxygen bottling plant at its Dariba unit (Rajsamand district) in a record time of 5 days earlier this month and since then has supplied over 10,000 cylinders of medical oxygen. Hindustan Zinc has also supported the local authorities with over ~160 MT of liquid oxygen thus providing a total of ~260 MT oxygen till date.

The company is setting up a state-of-the-art ‘field hospital’ with a capacity of 100 critical care beds in Dariba, Rajsamand. This is in addition to the support provided to the district administration to set-up 350-bed hospital in DAV school premises.

Earlier this year, Hindustan Zinc provided an insulated vaccine van to the Udaipur district medical health office to support smooth vaccination drive. The company has even extended support to the Local Health Administrations, by disinfecting villages by spraying & fumigating with Sodium Hypochlorite solution and providing medical gears like masks, sanitizers & Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

