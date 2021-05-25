Left Menu

Cycling-Italian minister calls for Giro route change following gondola accident

The route for Friday's 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia should be changed to avoid the area in northern Italy where 14 people were killed in a cable car accident, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:45 IST
Cycling-Italian minister calls for Giro route change following gondola accident
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Italy

The route for Friday's 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia should be changed to avoid the area in northern Italy where 14 people were killed in a cable car accident, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini said on Tuesday. The cycling race is scheduled to pass through the Mottarone mountain, where the Stresa-Mottarone gondola plunged to the ground on Sunday near the shore of Lake Maggiore, but an alternative route is being discussed.

"Enrico Giovannini asks to change the route of the third last stage of the race out of respect for the victims of the tragedy of the cable car," the transport ministry said in a statement. "In the technical meeting held yesterday in Stresa with local institutions and authorities, the Minister had agreed on the advisability of changing the route and immediately contacted the organizers."

Initial reports said the cable snapped as the gondola neared the end of its 20-minute journey to the top of the Mottarone mountain. Colombian Egan Bernal leads the Giro d'Italia after 16 stages of the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021