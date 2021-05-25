Left Menu

Belarus releases transcript after Ryanair plane landing furore

Belarus used the incident, which triggered an international outcry and punitive measures against it, to arrest a dissident journalist who had been onboard the Ryanair plane. The transcript released on Tuesday differed from extracts previously publicized on Belarusian state TV and also appeared to contradict statements from Minsk airport officials.

Updated: 25-05-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)
The Belarusian transport ministry on Tuesday released a transcript of a conversation on Sunday between one of its air traffic controllers and a Ryanair pilot forced to land in Belarus due to what turned out to be a hoax bomb alert. Belarus used the incident, which triggered an international outcry and punitive measures against it, to arrest a dissident journalist who had been onboard the Ryanair plane.

The transcript released on Tuesday differed from extracts previously publicized on Belarusian state TV and also appeared to contradict statements from Minsk airport officials. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the transcript released on Tuesday.

