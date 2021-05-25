Left Menu

Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella

All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the countrys immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined off work, Ella said in a tweet.By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce additional 200 million 20 crore doses of Covaxin at its subsidiarys facility in Gujarat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 17:54 IST
Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to COVID.

''COVAXIN reaches 30 cities within 30 day. All our employees are committed, working 24x7 thru lockdowns for the country's immunisation - pls send your prayers to their families, some are still quarantined & off work,'' Ella said in a tweet.

By way of dispatch to private hospitals, the vaccine has reached various cities, including Amritsar, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Kanpur, Kolkata, Guwahati, Mysore, Pune, Raipur, Mohali and Vijayawada.

Last week, Bharat Biotech said it plans to produce additional 200 million (20 crore) doses of Covaxin at its subsidiary's facility in Gujarat. This will take the overall production volume of the vaccine to about 1 billion (100 crore) doses per annum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021