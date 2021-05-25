Left Menu

Irish COVID-19 jobless claims fall by sharpest rate this year

A further 18,000 people who also closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claims in recent days will fall off the total next week after they receive their final payment, the social protection department said. Ireland allowed all retail stores to reopen last week and is set to permit hotels to follow from early June, alongside outdoor service in restaurants and pubs.

25-05-2021
The number of people in Ireland claiming temporary coronavirus-related jobless benefits fell by 8% to 334,000 over the last seven days, data showed on Tuesday, the sharpest weekly fall this year reflecting the reopening of parts of the economy. A further 18,000 people who also closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) claims in recent days will fall off the total next week after they receive their final payment, the social protection department said.

Ireland allowed all retail stores to reopen last week and is set to permit hotels to follow from early June, alongside outdoor service in restaurants and pubs. Ireland's unemployment rate, including PUP recipients, stood at 22% at the end of April.

