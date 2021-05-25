Left Menu

Bengaluru airport handles over 650 tonnes of coronavirus-related cargo since April

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:17 IST
Bengaluru airport handles over 650 tonnes of coronavirus-related cargo since April
  • Country:
  • India

Fairfax-backed Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has processed over 650 tonnes of coronavirus-related cargo, including 107.60 tonnes of domestic inbound cargo, since April this year, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The relief cargo included oxygen concentrators, ventilators and Zeolite among the major import commodities; while COVID-19 vaccines and PPEs were the top domestic inbound cargo, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) said in the statement.

The Bengaluru airport has processed 6,50,225 kg (5,42,620 kg of imports and 1,07,605 kg of domestic inbound) of COVID-19-related relief material from April 1 to May 19, it stated.

As many as 200 shipments came in April, while the first 20 days of May received nearly 800 shipments, accounting for an overall 25,891 pieces of COVID-19-related cargo, it said.

During this period, the airport recorded a total of 136 flights (101 international and 35 domestic) carrying the cargo. The flights were operated by 21 different carriers, including international airlines, BIAL said.

The company said its cargo terminal operators, Menzies Aviation Bobba Bangalore and Air India SATS, have jointly demarcated 1,000 sq ft within their respective premises for handling and faster clearance of COVID-19-related shipments.

The cargo terminals have dedicated truck docks for faster delivery of COVID-19 shipments, it said.

BIAL also added that flights carrying vaccines are allocated parking stands in front of the respective terminals to enable quicker and seamless processing of the logistics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021