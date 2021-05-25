Kusum Healthcare donates medicine kits, oxygen concentrators to Rajasthan, MP govt

Kusum Healthcare on Tuesday said it has donated 200 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 COVID-19 medicine kits worth Rs 19 crore to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh governments to support their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

''During a global pandemic, everyone must unite and do their utmost to fight COVID-19. That is why we have donated 200 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 medicine kits to the health authorities in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh,'' Kusum Healthcare Director Sanjeev Gupta said in a statement.

The Delhi-based firm is an export-oriented unit with manufacturing operations at Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh).

