Delhi govt provides financial aid of Rs 5,000 to 1.5 lakh auto rickshaw, taxi drivers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 18:49 IST
The Delhi government on Tuesday disbursed financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to 1.5 lakh drivers of para-transit vehicles like auto rickshaws, taxis and e-rickshaws, etc.

Earlier this month, the AAP dispensation had decided to extend its scheme of one-time financial assistance to cover e-rickshaw owners.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had said on Sunday that his department approved more than 1.55 lakh cases for one-time financial aid of Rs 5,000 to each para-transit vehicle driver during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

''Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to auto, taxi drivers is being deposited in their bank accounts. The amount will be credited to the accounts of 1.51 lakh auto and taxi drivers by this evening,'' Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Delhi currently has over 2.80 lakh PSV badge holders and 1.90 lakh permit holders who are eligible to apply for the scheme and the Delhi Transport Department has already made necessary budgetary provisions for the same, it added.

Para-transit vehicle drivers who have a driving license and PSV badge that are valid as on February 1, 2020 are eligible to receive the financial assistance.

