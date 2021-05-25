Left Menu

U.S. to review 16 offshore wind project plans by 2025 -Interior official

The U.S. plans to advance new offshore wind lease areas and complete the review of at least 16 construction and operations plans by 2025, which could add as much as 19 GW of new electric generation, an Interior Department official said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 19:01 IST
U.S. to review 16 offshore wind project plans by 2025 -Interior official
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. plans to advance new offshore wind lease areas and complete the review of at least 16 construction and operations plans by 2025, which could add as much as 19 GW of new electric generation, an Interior Department official said on Tuesday. Amanda Lefton, director of Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, told the Reuters US Offshore Wind conference that the steps the Biden administration over the last few months will catalyze the U.S. offshore wind industry.

"The action to date that the Biden-Harris administration has taken really demonstrates a sea change for offshore wind, representing a government-wide approach which will catalyze the industry," he said. BOEM has leased 1.7 million acres of the U.S. outer continental shelf for offshore wind development, she said, with 17 commercial leases on the Atlantic coast and expects to hold a new lease sale off the coast of New York by the end of this year or the beginning of 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021