DGFT creates online facility to record info about transfer of DFIA scrips

The commerce ministry's DGFT has created a facility to record the information about the transfer of Duty-Free Import Authorisation (DFIA) scrips to facilitate paperless transactions and improving ease of doing business. The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) has created this facility on its website.

''In order to enable electronic, paperless transactions and facilitate trade, it is submitted that the recording of transferability of DFIA is being made online,'' a trade notice of DGFT said on Tuesday. The issuance of paper copies of DFIA scrips (for EDI Ports) will be discontinued with effect from June 7, it added.

However, security paper copies of DFIA Scrips will continue to be issued for non-EDI (electronic data exchange) Ports. ''Any transfer of DFIA Scrips issued on or after this date shall be mandatorily recorded in the online system. The record of such transfers shall be mandatory for EDI ports as well as non-EDI Ports,'' it said.

Under the DFIA scheme, exporters are allowed to import products at zero duty within three years.

