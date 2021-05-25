Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL55 BIZ-VIRUS-STIMULUS GOVT Govt assessing eco impact of second COVID wave for possible stimulus New Delhi: With the world's worst outbreak of COVID pandemic stalling a nascent economic recovery, the government has begun assessing the impact of the second wave of infections on different sectors and may look at providing support at an appropriate time to segments requiring fiscal help.

DEL42 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day rally, ends flat amid profit-booking Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex took a breather on Tuesday after a two-session rally as investors cashed in gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries despite firm global cues and declining COVID-19 cases. DEL45 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee surges 19 paise to 72.77 against USD Mumbai: The rupee strengthened by 19 paise to end at 72.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

DEL22 BIZ-FACEBOOK-COMPLIANCE Aim to comply with IT rules, working to implement operational processes: Facebook New Delhi: Facebook on Tuesday said it is working to implement operational processes and aims to comply with the provisions of the IT rules that come into effect from May 26.

DEL6 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol hits record Rs 99.71/litre in Mumbai after another fuel price hike New Delhi : Petrol price inched towards the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on Tuesday after fuel rates were hiked again.

DCM49 BIZ-BHARAT BIOTECH-COVAXIN Covaxin reached 30 cities in 30 days, says Bharat Biotech's Suchitra Ella New Delhi: Bharat Biotech Co-Founder and Joint MD Suchitra Ella on Tuesday said that Covaxin has reached thirty cities in thirty days despite some employees being off work due to COVID.

DCM44 BIZ-JAYPEE-OFFER Jaypee Infratech case: Erstwhile promoter JAL demands CoC to consider its offer New Delhi: Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, the erstwhile promoter of bankrupt-Jaypee Infratech, has said its settlement proposal without any ''haircuts'' should be considered by the creditors' panel, which is set to take a call on two existing resolution plans for the company this week.

DCM36 BIZ-ESIC-PAYROLL DATA ESIC scheme adds 12.24 lakh new members in March 2021 New Delhi: Around 12.24 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in March, as against 11.77 lakh in the previous month, official data on Tuesday showed, giving a perspective on formal sector employment in the country.

DCM12 BIZ-NCLAT-DHFL NCLAT stays NCLT order directing lenders of DHFL to consider Kapil Wadhawan's proposal New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday stayed the direction of NCLT Mumbai directing the lenders of DHFL to consider the offer by the debt-ridden mortgage firm's erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

DCM6 BIZ-VIRUS-GOWDA Govt allocated additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs: Gowda New Delhi: The government has allocated additional 19,420 vials of Amphotericin-B to various states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central Institutions on May 24, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Tuesday.

DEL36 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 102, silver also tumbles Rs 269 New Delhi: Gold dipped Rs 102 to Rs 48,025 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM4 BIZ-BPCL-STAKE SALE BPCL may sell some stake in IGL, Petronet to shed promoter status New Delhi: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) may sell a part of its stake in Petronet LNG and Indraprastha Gas (IGL) to shed its promoter status to obviate the need for its new owner to make open offers for the two gas companies, sources said.

