Assam revises night curfew timings in rural areas

The Assam government on Tuesday advanced the night curfew in rural areas to 2 pm from the current 6 pm to contain the surge of COVID-19 cases.

The order was issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, who is also the Chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority.

Advertisement

He directed that there shall be a total ban on the movement of individuals between 2 pm and 5 in the rural areas.

The order issued on Tuesday will come into effect immediately and will remain in force in rural areas till June 5.

All shops and commercial establishments will shut down at 2 pm on all days while all offices, both private and government, will do the same at 1 pm.

Cold storages and warehouses may continue after 1 pm though sale counters and showrooms attached to these shall not operate beyond 1 pm.

All other restrictions, including a ban on inter- district movement of people, imposed earlier this month will continue to remain in force till further orders.

The state government had imposed restrictions in urban areas and their adjacent areas, up to five km of its periphery, banning the movement of people and vehicles between 12 noon and 5 am on May 15 except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies, and engaged in essential services.

The order passed on Tuesday also extends the restrictions applicable in the urban areas till June 5.

In the urban areas, all shops and commercial establishments are being shut down at 11 am on all days.

Vehicles are plying following an odd-even formula between 5 am and 12 noon.

However, this restriction does not apply to personal cars used for medical emergencies and government vehicles, the order said.

The state government on May 12 had directed that all offices, religious places, and weekly markets be shut for 15 days while there was a total ban on the movement of people from 2 pm to 5 am.

The Assam government on May 4 had advanced the night curfew to 6 pm from 8 pm.

Night curfew had been imposed in the state on April 27.

Assam has so far reported 3,75,404 COVID-19 cases while 2,823 people have succumbed to the disease. Currently, the number of active cases is 52,649 and 3,18,585 patients have recuperated from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)