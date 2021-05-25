COVID: Bosch provides insurance cover of Rs 70 lakh for deceased staffers; steps up relief efforts

Auto components major Bosch group on Tuesday said it has provided insurance cover of Rs 70 lakh in case of demise of any of its employees in India due to COVID-19, while it steps up efforts to aid the pandemic relief measures. The group, which had pledged Rs 50 crore last year through its companies in India towards implementing various community welfare initiatives to combat COVID-19, also said it is continuing to extend medical insurance coverage for dependents of deceased employees for a period of three years from the date of demise. In view of the oxygen supply issues and need for healthcare support during the second wave of the pandemic, Bosch has converted dedicated structures in its Bengaluru and Pune campuses into Covid Care Centres (CCC), the group said in a statement. The company will also invest in an in-house oxygen generation unit. These captive units will serve a dual purpose -- to support business continuity and serve society by aiding healthcare infrastructure, it added. ''These are unprecedented times, and every section of the society must show solidarity, empathy, possess the right knowledge, and support one another in exercising safety. ''Bosch India remains committed to helping the government fight the social disruptions caused by the second wave of the pandemic in a reliable and stable manner,'' Bosch Limited Managing Director and President, Bosch Group in India, Soumitra Bhattacharya said. On employee welfare, Bosch said,''In case of an unforeseen event like employee fatality, Bosch offers insurance cover with an average insured amount of Rs 70 lakh which will be handed over to the legal heirs of deceased employee. This is in addition to the existing Rs 7 lakh employee deposit linked insurance scheme.'' The company further said it has also availed of end-to-end insurance cover for COVID-19 treatment with a special coverage designed for its blue-collar associates and it ''continues to extend medical insurance coverage for dependents of deceased employees due to COVID-19, for a period of 3 years from the date of demise.'' It has also internally implemented flexi-work policies, easy PF withdrawal and cash flow support, and interest-free emergency loans to cover COVID-19 medical expenses of all its employees and their families beyond those already insured. As part of its community support programme, Bosch said it has upgraded 10 primary healthcare centres (PHCs) around its plants in Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Gangaikondan to conduct tests and vaccination drives for the public while providing functional support to government-assigned hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients. Besides, the company has taken up repairing and refurbishing faulty ventilators in government-assigned hospitals free of charge. Till date, more than 45 ventilators have been fixed and made functional in hospitals, it added. Moreover, the company has designed, manufactured, and supplied over 40 lakh medical grade protective face masks. At present, two-thirds of these are being distributed free of cost to hospitals, COVID warriors, ASHA and Anganwadi workers and other needy people in the society, Bosch said.

