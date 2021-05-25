K M Abraham new chief principal secretary to Kerala CM
Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (PTI): Former bureaucrat K M Abraham has been appointed as the Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Abraham is currently the CEO of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Board (KIIFB), the development arm of the state government.
The new posting would be in addition to the existing charges, a Government Order said here on Tuesday.
Abraham had earlier retired as the Chief Secretary during the tenure of the previous Vijayan government before subsequently being appointed as KIIFB CEO.
