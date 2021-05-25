Cyclone Yaas: Mandaviya reviews preparedness of major ports on eastern cost

Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of all the major ports on the eastern coast of India to deal with the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas and said the ports should ensure that the least possible damage is done to assets and loss of lives.

According to an official statement, chairpersons of the major ports briefed the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways about the measures taken to deal with the situations that may arise due to the cyclone.

''Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways reviewed the preparedness of all the major ports lying on the eastern coast of India in the wake of Cyclone Yaas.

''...the minister said major ports should ensure that the least possible damage is done to port assets and loss of lives in the Cyclone Yaas,'' the statement said.

It also said that the entire port operational area cleared of port users and workers.

As per the statement, a 24X7 control room is set up at the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and control rooms of MoPSW, Navy, ICG, MoPNG are in coordination.

''Advisory issued to shipping companies and operators so that they can take necessary protective measures for the vessels in the area,'' it said, adding that instructions have also been issued for lowering of high mast lights and securing of miscellaneous flyable objects/materials.

The statement also pointed out that arrangements are also made for securing all shore cranes, various equipment/machinery, items at project sites, locomotives and rakes, lowering of high mast lights etc.

Action plan initiated to suspend railway, road movements in the port area and instructions are issued for securing of private crafts/launches, it added.

Portable gensets are on standby and port ambulances ready for use in case of requirement.

Action is taken for the safety of harbour crafts/ launches/ tourist ferries etc which remained inside the harbour, the statement said.

Directives have been issued to all IWT barges, cruise operators, shipping agents, exporters to stop the movement of all kinds of vessels in India-Bangladesh protocol routes and national waterways with effect from May 23, 2021, until the warning is officially withdrawn.

''Directive issued to ensure that the IWT (Inland Waterway Transport) vessels should not be anchored in the KoPT Main channel,'' the statement said.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is likely to make landfall near Balasore in north Odisha sometime around Wednesday noon. It can possess a speed of 155 kmph-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, the Met department had said on Monday.

