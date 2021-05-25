Left Menu

European Commission planning emissions trading for buildings, transport, von der Leyen says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)
The European Commission plans to propose an emissions trading system for the buildings and road transport sectors, with compensation to shield low-income communities from the costs, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"The idea is to have, complimentary, the introduction of an own, separate emission trading system at a very low scale at the beginning. Immediately coupled with a clear social compensation structure," von der Leyen said, speaking after a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

The proposal will form part of a broader package of climate policies the Commission will publish in July. The EU currently applies emissions trading to power plants, factories and airlines running flights within Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

