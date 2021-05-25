Left Menu

Metro Rail extension up to Kengeri will be operational for public from July:Karnataka CM

Updated: 25-05-2021 20:26 IST

File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the metro train services from Nayandahalli junction to Kengeri would open to the public from July.

''The Reach-2 Extension Line under Phase-2 of the project on Mysuru Road up to Kengeri is almost completed and it will open for passengers from July,'' Yediyurappa told reporters after inspecting the Metro Rail operations on the stretch.

Stating that the extension of the railway network would help people connect and travel faster, the Chief Minister said this is an extension to the operational East- West Corridor on the Purple Line of length 18.1 km.

According to him, the estimated cost of this extension is Rs 1,560 crore and the land cost is Rs 360 crore.

Metro Rail officials said the Elevated Section has six stations-- Nayandahalli, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Jnanabharathi, Pattanagere, Kengeri Bus Terminal and Kengeri.

The maximum fare for travelling from Byappanahalli to Kengeri would be Rs 56 and Kengeri to Silk Institute, which is the longest stretch, Rs 60, they added.PTI GMS BN BALA BN BALA

