Left Menu

Clarios sells 10% stake in Amara Raja Batteries; stock plunges over 6%

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:30 IST
Clarios sells 10% stake in Amara Raja Batteries; stock plunges over 6%
  • Country:
  • India

Clarios ARBL Holding LP on Tuesday offloaded a 10 per cent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, the country's second-largest automotive battery maker, for a little over Rs 1,276 crore, through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data with the NSE, Clarios sold a total of 1,70,81,250 shares, representing 10 per cent stake, of Amara Raja Batteries.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 747.22, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,276.34 crore.

Clarios held 4.09 crore shares or a 24 percent stake in Amara Raja Batteries, as of March 2021, the shareholding pattern data with BSE showed.

Post the transaction, its stake in the company will come down to 14 per cent.

Morgan Stanley Asia, Integrated Core, and Ghisallo Master Fund LP picked up shares of Amara Raja Batteries were among the buyers of the shares.

Following the bulk deal, shares of the country's second-largest automotive battery maker plunged 6.08 per cent to settle at Rs 735.45 on the NSE, while the scrip dropped 6.43 per cent to close at Rs 733.35 on the BSE.

On Saturday, Amara Raja Batteries announced a 38 per cent surge in its net profit after tax to Rs 189 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021 on the back of robust sales across business verticals. The company had reported a net profit after tax of Rs 137 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

Net revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,103 crore as against Rs 1,581 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20. PTI SP SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021