Left Menu

NGO ties up with 6 states to provide free e-health services to teachers

NGO Sampark Foundation in collaboration with six state governments on Tuesday launched a free online medical consultation service for teachers across the country that will help local doctors in dealing with COVID-19. By using the Health-line service, teachers will have access to doctors and can avail multiple consultations for their family members as well, the non-governmental organisation said in a statement.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 25-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 20:30 IST
NGO ties up with 6 states to provide free e-health services to teachers
  • Country:
  • India

NGO Sampark Foundation in collaboration with six state governments on Tuesday launched a free online medical consultation service for teachers across the country that will help local doctors in dealing with COVID-19. By using the 'Health-line' service, teachers will have access to doctors and can avail multiple consultations for their family members as well, the non-governmental organisation said in a statement. It said that 25 lakh teachers across the country and their family members will benefit from the e-consulation service and the cost will be borne by Sampark Foundation.

Teachers can call through their Sampark Smart Shala App registered mobile number on +91 8068 172473 to avail the telemedicine service.

''I am hopeful that by facilitating free medical consultations for teachers and their families, many lives can be saved by providing the right diagnosis at the right time,'' Founder-Chairman Sampark Foundation and former CEO of HCL Vineet Nair said while launching the 'health-line'. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat appreciated the efforts by the NGO and said it has stepped in once again to assist the state during difficult times. ''We support the Sampark Teacher Healthline and encourage teachers to use this service from their home, this will definitely reduce the pressure on state resources immensely,” he said.

Uttarakhand is among the six states collaborating in the venture apart from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
2
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021