Ajmera Realty and Infra India net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 12.48 cr in Mar quarter

Ajmera Realty and Infra India Ltd on Tuesday reported a three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 12.48 crore for the quarter ended March despite lower income.

Its profit stood at Rs 4.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

Total income fell to Rs 79.78 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 98.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Profit went up because of lower expenses.

For the full 2020-21, net profit fell to Rs 30.18 crore from Rs 32.70 crore in the previous year.

Total income rose to Rs 351.79 crore in the financial year 2020-'21 from Rs 350.61 crore in the previous year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)