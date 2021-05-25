CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent for mutual funds, on Tuesday reported a 39.6 per cent increase in profit after tax to Rs 60.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

In comparison, it had a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 43.07 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, according to a statement.

The company's revenues from operations rose 14.3 per cent to Rs 199.77 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 174.77 crore in the January-March quarter of 2019-20.

''We had a satisfactory quarter both in terms of our financial results and in maintaining our strong focus on operational excellence and financial prudence. ''We have navigated the tough business environment induced by COVID and have ensured that mutual fund investors and clients are not impacted and continue to get high fidelity service. It was a milestone quarter with both AUM (assets under management) and transaction volumes recording new highs,'' Anuj Kumar, Whole Time Director and CEO, CAMS, said.

For the entire fiscal ended March 2021, CAMS clocked 19.4 per cent growth in PAT at Rs 205.29 crore from Rs 171.89 crore in the preceding fiscal. Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 705.50 crore in 2020-21 from Rs 699.63 crore in the previous financial year.

The company commenced its journey as a publicly listed company in October 2020 after its listing on BSE. Subsequently, the company's shares got listed on NSE this year.

