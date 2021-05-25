Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:01 IST
Former media entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala-founded Swades Foundation on Tuesday announced that it has raised Rs 15 crore worth of aid for COVID-19 relief.

Many prominent companies and individuals have come forward and partnered with the foundation for the fund, as per an official statement. The money will be utilised for procuring ventilators, jumbo cylinders, oxygen concentrators, ambulances and other medical support in Mumbai, Raigad and Nashik, it added.

* * * Transunion to donate about Rs 7.5 cr for COVID-19 relief efforts in India * Credit information company Transunion Cibil and its global parent Transunion on Tuesday said they will donate USD 1 million or about Rs 7.5 crore for COVID-19 relief efforts in the country.

The two companies will work with civil society groups, identify hospitals and assess their needs, to supply oxygen concentrators and other vital equipment, as per an official statement.

* * * Zee5 to stream 'Friends Union' in India * Zee5, an over the top platform, on Tuesday said it will be streaming 'Friends Union' in India.

Streaming of the keenly anticipated series will happen along with the world on Thursday starting at 1232 hrs, as per an official statement.

* * * * Scenes raises fund from Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal, others * * Scenes, a voice and chat community platform for youngsters, on Tuesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors like Kunal Shah, Gaurav Munjal, Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Tanmay Bhat.

The funds will be used towards further product development and growth of the platform, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

