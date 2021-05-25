Left Menu

US allows Americans with expired passports to return home

Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired on or after January 1, 2021, will be honored for reentry into the United States until December 31.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:02 IST
US allows Americans with expired passports to return home
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • United States

The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired US passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year. Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired on or after January 1, 2021, will be honored for reentry into the United States until December 31. That's because the pandemic forced the department and most embassies and consulates to close down or significantly reduce passport services.

"US Customs and Border Protection officers will accept for admission certain expired US passports, thereby assisting US citizens who have been affected by appointment backlogs at embassies and consulates overseas caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the department said in a notice issued late Monday.

The closures resulted in waiting times of more than two months in some cases for processing passport renewals, and a significant backlog of applications remains. The department cautioned, though, that recently expired passports aren't valid for international travel from the United States or for travel between third countries that is not directly linked to return travel to the US.

"Recently expired passports cannot be used to travel from the United States to an international destination or to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory," the department said.

It added that not all expired passports will be eligible for the waiver and urged Americans to check their status online at https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/covid-19-information.html before finalizing travel arrangements.

Among the requirements are that the expired passport was originally valid for 10 years, that the passport has not been damaged or altered, and that the traveller has physical possession of it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021