Maharashtra minister cautions over lifting COVID-19 curbs

Maharashtra cabinet minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday cautioned against lifting coronavirus-induced curbs without completing vaccination of half the adult population in the state.He said lifting curbs without inoculating 50 per cent of the adult population against COVID-19 in Maharashtra, where lockdown-like restrictions are in place till June 1, may lead to a fresh wave of the infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh said, It would be an invitation for a fresh coronavirus outbreak if lockdown is lifted without completing the inoculation of half the population in Mumbai and the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:10 IST
Speaking to reporters, Shaikh said, “It would be an invitation for (a fresh) coronavirus outbreak if lockdown is lifted without completing the inoculation of half the population in Mumbai and the state. The state cabinet is still mulling over how to introduce relaxations to provide some relief to traders and businesspersons.” “The state COVID-19 task force is going to discuss all the aspects at its review meetings. The state is mulling over giving priority to certain shops to operate...which services should be preferred over others... shops with air conditioning should be allowed or not among other issues,” he said.

A final decision will be taken after a comprehensive assessment of the prevailing situation, the minister said.

Since last month, the state, worst-affected by the pandemic in the country, is under a slew of curbs enforced to check the spread of coronavirus.

Till May 25, Maharashtra has recorded 56,26,155 coronavirus cases and 90,349 deaths, according to the state health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

