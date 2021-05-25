Left Menu

Over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered in Haryana

These are among the best performing districts with regard to vaccine administration, Additional Chief Secretary Health Rajeev Arora said.Sharing information on category-wise administration of vaccine, he said that 2,07,892 healthare workers HCWs have been administered the first dose and 1,33,828 HCWs have been given the second dose.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:20 IST
Over 53 lakh vaccine doses administered in Haryana
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government on Tuesday said that 53,72,311 anti-Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far. Gurgaon has the highest number of 6,34,610 vaccine doses administered, followed by Faridabad at 5,00,600 vaccine doses and Ambala at 3,94,162 doses administered. These are among the best performing districts with regard to vaccine administration, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said.

Sharing information on category-wise administration of vaccine, he said that 2,07,892 healthare workers (HCWs) have been administered the first dose and 1,33,828 HCWs have been given the second dose. Among frontline workers (FLWs), 1,64,609 FLWs have been administered the first dose and 75,740 FLWs have got the second vaccine dose.

On vaccination of people above 60 years of age and those falling within the age group of 45 to 60 years, he said 32,70,712 people were administered the first dose of vaccine and 7,74,105 have been given the second dose, as per an official statement.

Those falling in the 18-44 years age group, 7,45,425 have been administered the first dose so far, Arora said.

Sharing details about vaccine wastage, he said that it was 3.1 per cent for Covishield and 2.4 per cent for Covaxin.

Thus, the average wastage percentage is between two per cent to three per cent, he said.

Arora said that Mission Director, National Health Mission, Haryana, Prabhjot Singh, along with the state immunization team held two orientation programmes with all officers of the health department involved in vaccine administration. The districts with high vaccine wastage were identified and separate consultations were conducted, he said Arora said that the districts which were high on vaccine wastage were Hisar, Palwal, Nuh, Kaithal, Rohtak and Bhiwani.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021