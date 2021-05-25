Senator Capito says Republicans plan new U.S. infrastructure offer

U.S. Senator Shelley Capito said on Tuesday that Republicans plan to unveil on Thursday a new counteroffer to President Joe Biden's $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal.

Her Republican colleague Senator Roger Wicker told reporters the new plan would be in line with parameters Biden has suggested, following a meeting of the group of Senate Republicans playing a key role in the negotiations. Republicans rejected a White House move last week that pared down Biden's proposal to $1.7 trillion https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-says-it-has-pared-down-infrastructure-proposal-17-trillion-2021-05-21 from an original $2.25 trillion. Instead, Senate Republicans have proposed a $568 billion plan https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/republicans-vs-biden-whats-their-infrastructure-plans-2021-04-22 that the White House has rejected as inadequate.

