Left Menu

OPPO donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals in UP; extends repair warranty on items

PTI | Noida | Updated: 25-05-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 21:53 IST
OPPO donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals in UP; extends repair warranty on items
  • Country:
  • India

Smartphone-maker OPPO India on Tuesday said it has distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across hospitals in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to support the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced extending the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.

Among the other cities, the oxygen concentrators were also distributed to hospitals at Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli and Agra, it added.

''Each and every contribution is important in our battle towards COVID-19, and the efforts made by OPPO will go a long way in saving multiple valuable lives across the different cities in the state,'' said an official statement quoting UP Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

OPPO India's Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said the company ''stands with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity''.

The company said it has also donated 5,300 of its 'band style' to the frontline workers of Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority and Cyberabad Police.

OPPO has a production factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and a major research and development centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The brand announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, 2021, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.

''The scheme is applicable across product categories, including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones,'' it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021