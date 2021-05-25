OPPO donates oxygen concentrators to hospitals in UP; extends repair warranty on items

Smartphone-maker OPPO India on Tuesday said it has distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across hospitals in Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh to support the government's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced extending the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.

Among the other cities, the oxygen concentrators were also distributed to hospitals at Hapur, Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahar, Shamli and Agra, it added.

''Each and every contribution is important in our battle towards COVID-19, and the efforts made by OPPO will go a long way in saving multiple valuable lives across the different cities in the state,'' said an official statement quoting UP Additional Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar.

OPPO India's Chief Marketing Officer Damyant Singh Khanoria said the company ''stands with India and will continue supporting it in overcoming this adversity''.

The company said it has also donated 5,300 of its 'band style' to the frontline workers of Delhi Police, Greater Noida Authority and Cyberabad Police.

OPPO has a production factory in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and a major research and development centre in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The brand announced the extension of the repair warranty of all of its products until June 30, 2021, applicable to products whose warranty expires during the lockdown period.

''The scheme is applicable across product categories, including smartphones and accessories such as chargers, data cable, and earphones,'' it said in the statement.

