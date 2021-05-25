Left Menu

Dilip Shanghvi resigns as MD of SPARC

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company SPARC on Tuesday said Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the MD with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board, SPARC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 22:13 IST
Dilip Shanghvi resigns as MD of SPARC
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) on Tuesday said Dilip Shanghvi has resigned as managing director of the company. Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the MD with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board, SPARC said in a regulatory filing. Shanghvi will, however, continue to be associated with the company's board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman, it added. It further stated that the board, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, has appointed Anil Raghavan as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with immediate effect for a term of five years till May 24, 2026. Prior to joining SPARC, Raghavan served as the managing director of the India and Sri Lanka business of Quintiles, a global pharmaceutical services company. SPARC was formed in 2007 through a demerger from drug major Sun Pharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Minsk airport suspends boarding of Lufthansa flight

Russian Federation
2
Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in US:Sources.

Bharat Biotech in final stages of negotiations with US FDA for conducting sm...

 India
3
Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Asus ROG Phone 3 receiving April security patch

Global
4
HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

HCL, Tech Mahindra expand COVID-19 support efforts for staff

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021