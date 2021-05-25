Belarusian airlines banned from UK airspace unless authorised
Belarusian airlines will not be allowed to enter British airspace unless they have specific authorisation, Britain said on Tuesday after a Ryanair plane was forced to land in Minsk in an incident denounced by Western countries as "state piracy".
"With immediate effect, Belarusian airlines will be prevented from entering UK airspace unless specifically authorised," British transport minister Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.
