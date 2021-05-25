NCLAT stays NCLT order directing DHFL lenders to consider Wadhwan's proposal

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Tuesday stayed the NCLT Mumbai bench's order, directing the lenders of debt-ridden mortgage firm DHFL to consider the settlement offer by its erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

The appellate tribunal has also directed the NCLT to decide over the application filed by the administrator over the bid submitted by Piramal Capital and Housing Finance for DHFL.

Advertisement

A two-member NCLAT bench comprising Acting Chairman Justice A I S Cheema and Member Technical V P Singh also clarified that the “pendency of the present appeal would not be an impediment for the NCLT” to decide it.

On May 19, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had in an order directed the administrator to place a second settlement proposal by Kapil Wadhawan before the Committee of Creditors (CoC) for its consideration and inform about its outcome within 10 days.

The said order was challenged by the administrator and Union Bank of India on behalf of CoC before the NCLAT, which stayed it. “In the facts of the matter, it appears appropriate to us that till we decide the appeal, the impugned orders should be stayed,” said the NCLAT while staying the order and the operations of May 19 order passed by the NCLT.

It has also directed NCLT to decide “at the earliest” the application filed by the administrator submitting the resolution plan under section 30 of the IBC.

The NCLAT has also directed the respondents, including DHFL, to file their reply within two weeks.

The appellate tribunal has directed to list the matter for hearing on June 25.

During the proceedings petitioners contended that the order passed by the NCLT is “unique” as Wadhawans, the original promoter who was ineligible under Section 29A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 to submit a bid, has found a route to enter by sending settlement proposals.

This was not even in accordance with the provisions under Section 12A, which allows the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings with 90 per cent voting majority of lenders, submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing on behalf of lenders and the administrator.

The promoters had earlier sent offer proposals and were rejected by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) after a discussion over it.

The first offer proposal was received on December 19, 2020, through their ex-CMD and was rejected by lenders in their 18th CoC meeting.

Later, the NCLT directed to consider a second settlement proposal dated December 29, 2020.

“It is stated that the Second Settlement Proposal was nothing different from the First Settlement Proposal and there were already reasons recorded by the CoC in the minutes referred above with regard to the First Settlement Proposal,” Mehta said, adding “the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) should not have passed the Impugned Order as has been done”.

This will stall the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP), which was initiated against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd by the Reserve Bank of India.

Meanwhile, the successful bidder Piramal Capital and Housing Finance also filed a case in the NCLAT, seeking a stay over the NCLT order.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, said its resolution plan has been approved by CoC with 93.65 per cent votes. Moreover, the RBI had issued No Objection on February 16, 2021, for change of control and ownership to Piramal, Singhvi added.

The Resolution Plan was placed before the NCLT and even arguments were heard and concluded months earlier, he said, adding no order was passed by the NCLT and suddenly the application of DHFL was taken up and orders have been passed, which was not appropriate.

Counsel appearing for the Wadhwan's supported the NCLT order.

The NCLAT said: “We find that there are serious issues which are being raised and which need consideration”. The appellate tribunal said that there is no dispute regarding the fact that a resolution plan from Piramal Capital and Housing Finance has already been approved and is before the NCLT, which without deciding the same, passed an order to consider the second proposal.

“We are unable to appreciate the hurry imposed on the Administrator and CoC to consider the Second Settlement Proposal,” it said. In November 2019, the RBI had referred DHFL -- then the third-largest pure-play mortgage lender -- for resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

DHFL had gone bankrupt with more than Rs 90,000 crore in debt to various lenders, including banks, mutual funds and individual investors who kept fixed deposits with the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)