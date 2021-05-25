Sentieo raises USD 20 mn in funding

Sentieo, a financial and corporate research platform provider, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 145.6 crore) in funding, led by Ten Coves Capital.

The series-B round also saw participation from existing investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management.

Advertisement

Ned May, founder and managing partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo's board of directors.

With this latest funding, Sentieo has secured USD 62 million in total capital.

''The funding will be used to finance our continued rapid growth. We are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) in our mission to be the go-to platform for AI-enhanced investment research productivity,'' Sentieo co-founder and President Naman Shah told PTI.

He added that the company is also investing heavily in its artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies that enable analysts to get through more content in less time, and in investment research workflow and collaboration.

Currently, the company employs 175 people, including over 120 persons in India.

''Sentieo is investing heavily in India, the home of our entire R&D operation. We employ engineers, financial analysts, data scientists, DevOps, quality assurance, and business operations in our India office.

''We expect to double our footprint in India in the coming years as all aspects of the company continue to ramp up,'' Shah said.

He added that a majority of the company's clients are headquartered in the US, which is where its sales efforts got started.

''We have a growing presence outside the US, with clients headquartered in the UK, the Eurozone, Australia, Canada, and Hong Kong. Our clients come primarily from the investment management space as well as large non-financial corporations,'' he said.

Some of its global clients include Schroders Asset Management, Magellan, and BMO Capital Markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)