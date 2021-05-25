IFSCA constitute expert panel to suggest ways for promoting investment funds

The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) on Tuesday constituted an expert committee to recommend a roadmap to promote investment funds at international financial services centres.

The 12-member panel will be headed by Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Managing Director Nilesh Shah.

The country's first IFSC has been set up at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

As per the Terms of Reference (ToR), the committee will recommend to IFSCA a long term vision for operations of investment funds at IFSCs.

While the committee has been constituted to holistically review the global best practices and make recommendations to IFSCA on the roadmap for the industry, it is also expected to identify issues that may be critical for development of the investment funds industry at IFSCs, including inter-regulatory issues, according to a statement.

The panel may also suggest any item on building the ecosystem on asset managers, hedge funds, PE, VC, sovereign funds, family offices, and the accompanying professional services, as per the ToR.

''IFSCA, in its endeavour to develop a comprehensive and consistent regulatory framework based on global best practices with a special focus on ease of doing business, has constituted an Expert Committee on Investment Funds to recommend to IFSCA on the road map for the funds industry in the IFSCs,'' it said.

The committee comprises leaders from the entire fund management ecosystem, including from areas such as technology, distribution, legal, compliance, and operations.

IFSCA has been actively engaging with stakeholders to enhance the global reach of GIFT-IFSC and the the regulatory approach has been to benchmark with global standards and adopt a facilitative framework to provide ease of operations for seeker as well as provider of capital, the statement said.

IFSCA was established on April 27 last year with its head office at Gandhinagar.

