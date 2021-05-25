ASCI dismisses 3 complaints filed against Amul ad: Company

Leading dairy firm Amul on Tuesday said the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has dismissed three petitions filed against an advertisement of the company which stated that plant-based products like soya beverages are not milk. In a statement, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, said the three complaints were filed by Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC), People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and Sharan India.

The complaints were filed before the ASCI against an advertisement issued by it in public interest on March 24. In the ad, Amul said it tried to expose the falsity behind claims being circulated regarding milk. The ad mentioned that ''plant based dairy analogue products like soya beverages, are not milk''. ''The ASCI dismissed all three Complaints filed by Beauty Without Cruelty (BWC), People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), and Sharan India thereby, upholding the correctness of the contentions in the Advertisement,'' GCMMF said in a statement. Amul said the complainants alleged that the contentions made in the advertisement were false. They made claims that milk is not a complete food, harmful to health and less nutritious than plant-based food; that dairy farming is not good for cattle, which are subjected to cruelty; and that plant-based beverages are a more sustainable food system as compared to dairy milk. In response to the said complaints, Amul said it filed replies before the ASCI wherein the dairy firm substantiated the facts stated in the advertisement with scientific findings, published reports and unambiguous statutory provisions as incorporated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the allied regulations. Amul demonstrated how the allegations made in the complaints were false, baseless and motivated, the statement said. The ASCI, while adjudicating upon the complaints, upheld the contentions of Amul on all counts while observing that there is sufficient scientific data to prove that milk is nutritious and a rich source of calcium, vitamins, carbohydrates, fat, minerals and protein. The ASCI also observed that plant-based milk is not covered under the definition of 'milk' as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The regulator upheld the contention of Amul that ''plant based beverages are impersonating and masquerading as dairy products'' as not objectionable, the statement said. GCMMF is a leading milk supplier in the country. It sells milk and milk products like cheese, paneer, butter milk, curd and ice cream under Amul brand.

