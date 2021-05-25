Lufthansa cancels flights from Frankfurt to Minsk until June 3

German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had cancelled all flights from Frankfurt to Minsk until and including June 3 due to the current situation.

"We regret any inconvenience this may cause, but safety is Lufthansa's top priority. All Lufthansa Group airlines are flying around Belarusian airspace," the company said in response to a query.

