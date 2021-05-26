IMF expects to approve $1.6 bln in financing for Egypt in coming weeks

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it expects to provide an additional $1.6 billion in financing to Egypt after its executive board approves the funding in coming weeks.

The IMF said its staff reached agreement with Egyptian authorities about the additional funding after a second and final review of Egypt's economic program and a $5.2 billion 12-month stand-by arrangement.

