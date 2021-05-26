IMF expects to approve $1.6 bln in financing for Egypt in coming weeks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:18 IST
- Country:
- United States
The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it expects to provide an additional $1.6 billion in financing to Egypt after its executive board approves the funding in coming weeks.
The IMF said its staff reached agreement with Egyptian authorities about the additional funding after a second and final review of Egypt's economic program and a $5.2 billion 12-month stand-by arrangement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Monetary Fund
- Egyptian
- Egypt
Advertisement